Russians occupy three settlements in Donetsk Oblast, heavy fighting for New-York continues

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 20 August 2024, 00:28
The front line in Donetsk Oblast. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

DeepState analysts updated the map and reported on the night of 19-20 August that the Russians had occupied Mezhove, Skuchne and Zhuravka in Donetsk Oblast and that heavy fighting was underway for the village of New-York.

Source: DeepState analytical project

Quote: "The Ukrainian defence forces have advanced near Martynivka [Russia’s Kursk Oblast – ed.].

The enemy has occupied Mezhove, Skuchne and Zhuravka and advanced near Hrodivka and in Zavitne."

Details: In addition, according to DeepState, heavy fighting for New-York continues.

