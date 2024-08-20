Russians occupy three settlements in Donetsk Oblast, heavy fighting for New-York continues
Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 00:28
DeepState analysts updated the map and reported on the night of 19-20 August that the Russians had occupied Mezhove, Skuchne and Zhuravka in Donetsk Oblast and that heavy fighting was underway for the village of New-York.
Source: DeepState analytical project
Quote: "The Ukrainian defence forces have advanced near Martynivka [Russia’s Kursk Oblast – ed.].
The enemy has occupied Mezhove, Skuchne and Zhuravka and advanced near Hrodivka and in Zavitne."
Details: In addition, according to DeepState, heavy fighting for New-York continues.
