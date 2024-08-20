All Sections
Russians intensify search for deserters in occupied territories of Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 20 August 2024, 04:20
Russians intensify search for deserters in occupied territories of Ukraine
A Russian soldier. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center has reported that the Russians have increased the number of inspections aimed at finding deserters on the temporarily occupied territories in Ukraine’s east.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "The Russian army, at the request of the criminals in the Kremlin, is actively storming Ukrainian positions to claim at least some kind of 'victory'.

…the Russian command is actively using the tactics of meat assaults."

"However, not all the invaders want to die because of Vladimir Putin’s insane ambitions, so the number of unauthorised abandonments of positions in the Russian Armed Forces has increased."

Details: The NRC noted that, in response, the Russians have increased the number of barrier troops and are searching for deserters in major cities. [Barrier units, also known as anti-retreat forces, are deployed to prevent retreat or desertion among their own forces. They are positioned behind the battlefield to enforce discipline and ensure that soldiers remain engaged in combat – ed.]

