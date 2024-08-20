All Sections
Support Us

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast: over 250 explosions and 4 civilians injured

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 20 August 2024, 05:50
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast: over 250 explosions and 4 civilians injured
Aftermath of the attacks on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces have conducted 69 attacks in Sumy Oblast over the past day, injuring four people in two hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "[A total of] 256 explosions were recorded. Khotin, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyne, Druzhba and Seredyna-Buda hromadas came under fire."

Details: Krasnopillia hromada was struck by mortar and artillery fire; unguided rockets were launched from helicopters and FPV drones were used in attacks (147 explosions).

The Russians dropped explosive devices from UAVs, used unguided rocket launches from helicopters, mortar fire, a guided bomb airstrike and artillery fire (55 explosions) to attack Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

FPV drones hit Hlukhiv hromada (6 explosions).

FPV drone attacks injured two residents in Seredyna-Buda hromada. Mortar fire was also recorded.

dKhotin hromada came under guided bomb airstrikes (4 explosions).

An FPV drone strike was conducted in Nova Sloboda hromada (1 explosion).

The Russians dropped explosive devices from UAVs and launched a guided bomb airstrike (4 explosions) to attack Bilopillia hromada.

The Russians used nine air-dropped mines to attack Shalyhyne hromada. A guided bomb airstrike and FPV drone attacks were recorded too.

Myropillia hromada also came under a guided bomb airstrike (3 explosions).

Esman hromada was hit by an FPV drone strike, guided bomb airstrikes and explosive devices dropped from UAVs. Two civilians were injured as a result of the attacks.

Druzhba hromada was attacked by an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Support UP or become our patron!

Sumy Oblast
