Russian military pontoon bridge across Seym River in Kursk Oblast destroyed – video

The bridge near the village of Glushkovo, Russia, has been destroyed. Screenshot.

The pontoon bridge used by Russian forces across the Seym River in the Glushkovsky district of Kursk Oblast, Russia, has been destroyed.

Source: Russian service of Radio Liberty

Details: Satellite images no longer show the pontoon bridge built by the Russian military across the Seym River in the Glushkovsky district of Kursk Oblast, near the bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian defence forces. Smoke, likely from an explosion, is visible near the site where the bridge was located.

New satellite images taken on 19 August by NASA’s FIRMS system, which detects fires, analysed by the Russian service of Radio Liberty, show that the pontoon bridge across the Seym River in the Glushkovsky district of Kursk Oblast has disappeared.

This bridge was located between the villages of Zvannoe and Glushkovo. The second pontoon bridge, set up by Russian forces to the east of Glushkovo, is still visible in satellite images, the Russian service of Radio Liberty reports.

The Russian army began establishing pontoon bridges across the Seym River after Ukrainian troops, advancing from the south, struck the fixed bridges in the area.

Radio Liberty says Ukrainian forces have rendered three bridges across the Seym (near the settlements of Glushkovo, Zvannoe, and Karyzh) unusable since 16 August.

Ukrainian official sources confirm the destruction of two bridges over the Seym River by Ukrainian aircraft: near Glushkovo and Zvannoe.

Radio Liberty notes that the destruction of the bridges complicates the supply of Russian troops in a relatively small part of Kursk Oblast, squeezed between the Seym River and the Russian-Ukrainian border. Additionally, this significantly reduces the retreat options for the Russian troops that are likely concentrated in that area.

