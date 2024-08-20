Drone fragments found near Ukrainian border in Romania

Drone fragments were discovered again in Romania near the Ukrainian border.

Source: Ministry of National Defence of Romania, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to reports, Romanian Ministry of Defence’s specialists headed to a region near the village of Periprava in the county (county) of Tulcea, close to the Ukrainian border, "which, as reported, is a possible area of falling drone fragments."

Quote: "The investigation team collected evidence from the scene for examination, in accordance with legal procedures. The scene is located in a swampy area, outside the settlements, without damage to infrastructure elements," the report added.

They confirmed that they would continue to report on the status to the allies and denounce Russia's strikes on Ukrainian civilian institutions and infrastructure, "which are unjustified and contrary to international law."

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Romanian authorities have routinely reported finding drone fragments on their territory.

Last month, two F-16 fighter jets took off in Romania in connection with a Russian kamikaze drone attack on Ukrainian ports on the Danube.

The Romanian Ministry of Defence later said that the wreckage, identified as parts of a Russian-made Geran-1/Geran-2 drone, was located at one of three likely crash sites.

