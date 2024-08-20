All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Drone fragments found near Ukrainian border in Romania

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 20 August 2024, 20:14
Drone fragments found near Ukrainian border in Romania
Stock photo: Getty Images

Drone fragments were discovered again in Romania near the Ukrainian border.

Source: Ministry of National Defence of Romania, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: According to reports, Romanian Ministry of Defence’s specialists headed to a region near the village of Periprava in the county (county) of Tulcea, close to the Ukrainian border, "which, as reported, is a possible area of falling drone fragments."

Advertisement:

Quote: "The investigation team collected evidence from the scene for examination, in accordance with legal procedures. The scene is located in a swampy area, outside the settlements, without damage to infrastructure elements," the report added.

They confirmed that they would continue to report on the status to the allies and denounce Russia's strikes on Ukrainian civilian institutions and infrastructure, "which are unjustified and contrary to international law."

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Romanian authorities have routinely reported finding drone fragments on their territory.

Advertisement:

Last month, two F-16 fighter jets took off in Romania in connection with a Russian kamikaze drone attack on Ukrainian ports on the Danube.

The Romanian Ministry of Defence later said that the wreckage, identified as parts of a Russian-made Geran-1/Geran-2 drone, was located at one of three likely crash sites.

Support UP or become our patron!

RomaniadronesborderUkraine
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
Romania
Debris of Shahed drones still being found in Romania after Russian attack on Ukraine
Romania has no way to shoot down Russian UAVs over Ukraine – Romanian PM
Shahed drone wreckage falls in Romania: Foreign Ministry summons Russian representative
RECENT NEWS
18:45
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, discusses restoration of power system after Russian attack
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: