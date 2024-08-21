Russians create new occupation council on temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast

The Russians have established a "council for investment and industrial development" on the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast, which, according to Ukraine’s National Resistance Center, will assist in the looting of seized businesses in the region.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: The report states that the so-called "council" includes Russians such as Vladimir Bodelan, Ruslan Sirtlanov, Tikhon Balayants and other unnamed participants.

The stated goal of the "council" is to promote investments.

Quote: "However, the occupiers call investment the robbery and seizure of property of those who left the region because of the occupation, such as the removal of equipment or the seizure of workshops.

Thus, the council members are looters who will be brought to justice."

