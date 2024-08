Explosions rocked Khmelnytskyi Oblast during an air raid on the night of 20-21 August.

Source: Suspilne Khmelnytskyi, a local branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster

Quote: "Sounds of explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast."

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in Khmelnytskyi Oblast at 02:46 because of the threat of Russian drone attacks.

