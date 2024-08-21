Evacuating Russians from Sudzha to Ukraine is illegal, and may be viewed as deportation – Human rights activist

Ukraine can evacuate Russians to its territory only from areas of active hostilities, otherwise this would be considered deportation.

Source: Roman Martynovskyi, a human rights activist and co-founder of the Regional Centre for Human Rights, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Martynovskyi: "We can evacuate Russians to Ukraine, but only from those areas where active hostilities are taking place. It is illegal to take citizens out of Sudzha, where it is relatively calm now, and [such actions] may be considered as deportation. But from more dangerous settlements, it is quite possible."

More details: However, the human rights activist reports that the Ukrainian authorities will be obliged to bring the evacuees home as soon as active hostilities end. He stressed that if this is not done in time, international courts will have the right to accuse Ukraine of delaying repatriation, which may qualify as a crime of deportation.

Quote from Martynovskyi: "A logical question arises as to why we have to evacuate Russians to the territory of Ukraine, and not to the border settlements of the Russian Federation, where there are no battles? The answer is simple: it is much more difficult for the Ukrainian authorities to find places for Russians to live in Kursk than in Ukraine."

Details: The human rights activist also noted that the Ukrainian authorities must create conditions for the evacuated Russians that will allow them to live normally, eat, sleep, wash, receive medical care, and feel safe.

At the same time, Martynovskyi expressed his belief that the Russian authorities will use the evacuation of their citizens to Ukraine to their advantage.

In this context, Martynovskyi stressed that the Ukrainian side should strictly adhere to the norms of international humanitarian law, in particular, that evacuation can only be voluntary.

He is convinced that written consent to evacuation should be obtained from people who are to be transported to Ukraine, and such written consent can be used as evidence in courts.

Background:

As of 20 August, Ukrainian forces were in control of more than 1,260 sq km of territory and 93 settlements in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk stressed that Russian civilians within this zone are protected by international humanitarian law, which Ukraine fully complies with.

Therefore, the Ukrainian military plans to conduct humanitarian operations to support civilians, open humanitarian corridors for evacuation towards Russia and Ukraine, and allow international humanitarian organisations to provide humanitarian response and monitor the situation.

