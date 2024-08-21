Russians bombard their own villages in Kursk Oblast, 27 guided aerial bombs dropped in a day – Ukraine's General Staff

Russian soldiers are actively using aviation in Kursk Oblast. Since the start of the day, they have launched 17 airstrikes on their own settlements with 27 guided aircraft bombs.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 21 August

Details: Russia is also using artillery to shell Ukrainian border settlements, specifically Porozok and Pozhnia in Sumy Oblast.

According to the General Staff, the total number of clashes along the front line had reached 54 by this point. Currently, the Pokrovsk front is the most intense area of the frontline.

Since the start of the day, four combat clashes have been recorded on the Kharkiv front near Liptsy and Vovchansk, two of which are still ongoing.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops assaulted Ukrainian positions nine times, specifically near Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Berestove and Andriivka. The situation is intense near Stelmakhivka, where four Russian attacks are currently taking place.

On the Lyman front, the Russians targeted Torske, Novoserhiivka, Makiivka, Hrekivka and Serhiivka. In total, nine combat clashes have occurred on this front since the beginning of the day, with two still ongoing. The situation is under control.

On the Siversk front, the Russians did not cease attempts to break through Ukrainian soldiers' defences, suffering a significant rebuke from the Ukrainian forces. The Russians carried out one unsuccessful attack near Spirne.

Since the start of the day, Russian troops have attempted five times to oust Ukrainian soldiers from their positions on the Kramatorsk front. The Ukrainian army withstood all assaults around Hryhorika, Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne.

The Russians attacked Ukrainian troops' positions five times on the Toretsk front, using assault and bomber aircraft as support. Currently, one combat clash is ongoing near Toretsk, on which they have dropped 11 guided aerial bombs.

On the Pokrovsk front, the situation is still intense. Ukrainian defences successfully withstood 11 attacks in Panteleimonivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Ptyche. Fighting continues in four other sites.

On the Kurakhove front, since the beginning of the day, the Russians have launched five attacks on Ukrainian units. They attempted to advance on to move towards Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Pobieda.

The Russians have not conducted active operations on the Vremivka, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovske fronts, although they are launching airstrikes. Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as Olhivka and Burhunka in Kherson Oblast, were targeted with unguided missiles, while unguided aerial bombs were dropped on Shliakhove and Shylova Balka.

Quote: "The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine takes the necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive and stabilise the situation."

