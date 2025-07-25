Russia attacks Ukraine overnight with two Iskander missiles and 61 drones: 7 hits recorded
Friday, 25 July 2025, 09:43
Russian forces attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles launched from Russia’s Voronezh Oblast and 61 Shahed-type attack UAVs, along with various types of decoy drones, on the night of 25 July.
Source: Ukrainian Air Force
Details: Seven drone strikes were recorded at four locations, and debris from downed UAVs fell in two locations.
The kamikaze drone attack was launched from the direction of the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
As of 09:00, early reports indicate that Ukraine’s air defence shot down or jammed 54 Russian UAVs in the north and east of the country.
Background:
- Last night, a Russian strike damaged an administrative building in the city of Sumy, where a fire also broke out. No casualties have been reported so far. In the evening, Russian troops attacked Sumy Oblast, where one woman was killed and another injured.
- In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was injured in a Russian drone attack. Fires broke out at a farm and an industrial facility, and a residential building was damaged.
