Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov

Reinforced concrete shelters have been installed in the cities of Kursk, Kurchatov and Zheleznogorsk, Russia, following a decision by the operational headquarters.

Source: Kursk Oblast Governor Alexei Smirnov on Telegram

Quote from Smirnov: "On my orders, the administration of the city of Kursk has identified key points for the placement of concrete modular shelters in crowded places."

Details: The plan is to equip 60 major bus stops in Kursk with reinforced concrete shelters, he said.

Similar measures are being taken in Zheleznogorsk. Sites for 10 reinforced concrete shelters have already been identified. Kurchatov will also have some shelters built, their number and locations will be announced in the near future.

Background:

According to Meduza media outlet, The Kremlin anticipates that the hostilities in Kursk Oblast, the target of a recent incursion by Ukrainian forces, could persist for several months, even by optimistic estimates, and is preparing Russians for the "new normal" as Ukrainian forces exert control over the occupied territory within the Russian Federation.

Prior to this, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that Ukrainian forces were in control of over 1,260 sq km of territory and 93 settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast as of 20 August.

