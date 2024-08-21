All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 21 August 2024, 21:33
Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos
Photo: 22nd Separate Mechanised Brigade

The 22nd Separate Mechanised Brigade has captured a new group of Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Source: Ground Forces of Ukraine on social media

Details: Ukrainian soldiers report that another day of their active operations in Russian territory has passed. The soldiers of Ukraine’s Ground Forces keep performing combat missions in Kursk Oblast.

Advertisement:

The soldiers posted a photo showing more than 15 captured Russians lying on the road.

 
Photo: 22nd Separate Mechanised Brigade

Quote: "We have good results regarding the prisoners of war, so more of our [captured – ed.] guys and ladies will come back home."

 
Identification patches of captured Russian soldiers
Photo: 22nd Separate Mechanised Brigade

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On 17 August, fighters of the 22nd Mechanised Brigade showed how they captured Russian soldiers in Russia's Kursk Oblast.
  • Before that, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that over 100 Russian soldiers were captured on 14 August in Russia's Kursk Oblast from the beginning of the day.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kursk OblastArmed Forcesprisoners
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
Kursk Oblast
Scholz believes Ukrainian troops are unlikely to stay in Russia's Kursk Oblast for long
Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues
"Our bombs will get you anywhere!": Ukraine's Air Force chief reveals footage of strikes on Russians in Kursk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
18:45
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, discusses restoration of power system after Russian attack
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: