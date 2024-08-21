Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

The 22nd Separate Mechanised Brigade has captured a new group of Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Source: Ground Forces of Ukraine on social media

Details: Ukrainian soldiers report that another day of their active operations in Russian territory has passed. The soldiers of Ukraine’s Ground Forces keep performing combat missions in Kursk Oblast.

The soldiers posted a photo showing more than 15 captured Russians lying on the road.

Photo: 22nd Separate Mechanised Brigade

Quote: "We have good results regarding the prisoners of war, so more of our [captured – ed.] guys and ladies will come back home."

Identification patches of captured Russian soldiers Photo: 22nd Separate Mechanised Brigade

Background:

On 17 August, fighters of the 22nd Mechanised Brigade showed how they captured Russian soldiers in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Before that, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that over 100 Russian soldiers were captured on 14 August in Russia's Kursk Oblast from the beginning of the day.

