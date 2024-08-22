Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

Marinovka airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast after the Ukrainian drone attack. Screenshot: video by locals

Ukraine's Security Service (SSU) and Special Operations Forces (SOF) struck warehouses containing guided aerial bombs and fuel at the Marinovka airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast on the night of 21-22 August.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source in the SSU

Details: Marinovka airfield is being actively used by Russian forces for bombing operations along the war zone in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The source said locals are now describing the military airfield as resembling scenes from an apocalypse film following the Ukrainian drone attack.

Warehouses containing guided aerial bombs, ammunition and fuel and lubricants were exploding at the airfield.

Біля аеродрому у Маринівці Волгоградської області хтось "вдало покурив"... відео з російських соцмереж pic.twitter.com/Hp4eqZGvHG Advertisement: August 22, 2024

Quote: "The SSU is highly precise in hitting airfields used for attacks against Ukraine. Each strike diminishes Russian air superiority and significantly restricts their aircraft capabilities."



Background: Russian media reported that residents of the Russian town of Kalach-on-Don in Volgograd Oblast have reported hearing the sounds of drones and explosions in the sky on the night of 21-22 August. The drones were allegedly targeting the Marinovka air base near the city of Oktyabrsky.

Support UP or become our patron!