All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 22 August 2024, 11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
Marinovka airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast after the Ukrainian drone attack. Screenshot: video by locals

Ukraine's Security Service (SSU) and Special Operations Forces (SOF) struck warehouses containing guided aerial bombs and fuel at the Marinovka airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast on the night of 21-22 August.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source in the SSU

Details: Marinovka airfield is being actively used by Russian forces for bombing operations along the war zone in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The source said locals are now describing the military airfield as resembling scenes from an apocalypse film following the Ukrainian drone attack.

Warehouses containing guided aerial bombs, ammunition and fuel and lubricants were exploding at the airfield.

Quote: "The SSU is highly precise in hitting airfields used for attacks against Ukraine. Each strike diminishes Russian air superiority and significantly restricts their aircraft capabilities."

Background: Russian media reported that residents of the Russian town of Kalach-on-Don in Volgograd Oblast have reported hearing the sounds of drones and explosions in the sky on the night of 21-22 August. The drones were allegedly targeting the Marinovka air base near the city of Oktyabrsky.

Support UP or become our patron!

dronesState Security Service of UkraineSpecial Operations ForcesRussia
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
drones
Drones attack air base in Russia's Volgograd Oblast – videos
Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks
Oil depot on fire for almost four days in Russia's Rostov Oblast, satellite images released
RECENT NEWS
18:45
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, discusses restoration of power system after Russian attack
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: