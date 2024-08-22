All Sections
Drones attack air base in Russia's Volgograd Oblast – videos

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 22 August 2024, 04:44
Fire. Screenshot

Residents of the Russian town of Kalach-on-Don in Volgograd Oblast have reported hearing the sounds of drones and explosions in the sky on the night of 21-22 August. The drones were allegedly targeting the Marinovka air base near the city of Oktyabrsky.

Source: Baza and Mash Telegram channels

Details: A video from a resident of Kalach-on-Don shows two sources of fire.

In addition, local Telegram channels reported that drones were trying to attack Rostov and Voronezh oblasts.

Updated: Local residents reported multiple explosions at the Marinovka air base. 

Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrey Bocharov confirmed that drones had struck a military facility.

He stated that the air defence forces repelled a drone attack near Marinovka in Volgograd Oblast, with "most of the drones being destroyed". 

However, a fire broke out at the Russian Defence Ministry facility due to a drone strike. No casualties were reported.

For reference:

  • Marinovka is a military air base in Volgograd Oblast, located 47 km west of Volgograd. Its official name is Volgograd (Marinovka). 
  • The air base is home to Su-24MR reconnaissance aircraft from the 2nd Separate Reconnaissance Aviation Squadron (military unit 77978) under the 4th Air Force and Air Defence Forces Command, established on 1 January 2014.

