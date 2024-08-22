All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian airborne troops repel 3 Russian assaults and destroy lots of their equipment – video

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 22 August 2024, 13:19
Ukrainian airborne troops repel 3 Russian assaults and destroy lots of their equipment – video
A Russian tank being destroyed by a Ukrainian L119 howitzer. Photo: Screenshot from a video by 46th SAE

Ukrainian soldiers from the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade (SAB) destroyed 13 pieces of Russian weaponry and military equipment and repelled 3 attacks on 21 August.

Source: 46th SAB

Quote: "On 21 August, the air assault troops of the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade put on a memorable 'scrap metal day' for the invaders.

Advertisement:

The day's events unfolded in three acts. The first involved taking out a Russian T-90 tank and two infantry fighting vehicles. Our artillery units and attack UAVs led the charge. The enemy’s boastful claims quickly turned to dust as two tanks were hit by precise artillery strikes. Shortly after, the supposedly 'invincible' tank received a 105 mm 'greeting' from the 46th SAB gunners. Operators of First-Person View (FPV) drones played a crucial role, ensuring the job was thoroughly completed."

Details: Ukrainian forces reported that the Russians split their second assault into two columns.

Each group comprised two tanks and two armoured combat vehicles. Thanks to the coordinated efforts of artillery, anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), and FPV units, two armoured personnel carriers and two tanks were destroyed. The second column was forced to retreat under intense fire.

Advertisement:

The third time, Russian troops mounted an assault using three infantry fighting vehicles and a mortar. Ukrainian defenders destroyed their equipment thanks to the efforts made by artillery, ATGM and UAV units with the involvement of the 148th Separate Artillery Brigade of Ukraine's Air Assault Forces.

The total Russian losses reportedly amounted to 13 pieces of weaponry and military equipment.

 Support UP or become our patron!

waroccupationwar
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
war
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
RECENT NEWS
18:45
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, discusses restoration of power system after Russian attack
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: