Ukrainian airborne troops repel 3 Russian assaults and destroy lots of their equipment – video

A Russian tank being destroyed by a Ukrainian L119 howitzer. Photo: Screenshot from a video by 46th SAE

Ukrainian soldiers from the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade (SAB) destroyed 13 pieces of Russian weaponry and military equipment and repelled 3 attacks on 21 August.

Source: 46th SAB

Quote: "On 21 August, the air assault troops of the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade put on a memorable 'scrap metal day' for the invaders.

The day's events unfolded in three acts. The first involved taking out a Russian T-90 tank and two infantry fighting vehicles. Our artillery units and attack UAVs led the charge. The enemy’s boastful claims quickly turned to dust as two tanks were hit by precise artillery strikes. Shortly after, the supposedly 'invincible' tank received a 105 mm 'greeting' from the 46th SAB gunners. Operators of First-Person View (FPV) drones played a crucial role, ensuring the job was thoroughly completed."

Details: Ukrainian forces reported that the Russians split their second assault into two columns.

Each group comprised two tanks and two armoured combat vehicles. Thanks to the coordinated efforts of artillery, anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), and FPV units, two armoured personnel carriers and two tanks were destroyed. The second column was forced to retreat under intense fire.

The third time, Russian troops mounted an assault using three infantry fighting vehicles and a mortar. Ukrainian defenders destroyed their equipment thanks to the efforts made by artillery, ATGM and UAV units with the involvement of the 148th Separate Artillery Brigade of Ukraine's Air Assault Forces.

The total Russian losses reportedly amounted to 13 pieces of weaponry and military equipment.

