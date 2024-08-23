All Sections
Satellite images of Russia's Marinovka air base attacked by drones emerge on internet

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 23 August 2024, 00:53
Satellite images of Russia's Marinovka air base attacked by drones emerge on internet
Photo: MT Anderson

Satellite images of the Marinovka air base in Russia's Volgograd Oblast, attacked by drones of Ukraine’s Security Service and Special Operations Forces on the night of 21-22 August, have emerged.

Source: American OSINT researcher MT Anderson on Twitter with reference to satellite data

 

Details: MT Anderson noted significant damage around the hangars and to the north of them. 

The images show destroyed hangars, but the extent of damage to the aircraft remains unclear.

 

Updated: Photos from the Marinovka air base have appeared online, showing that there were aircraft in the hangars that were damaged due to the detonation of guided bombs and a fire in the fuel storage tanks.

MT Anderson believes that at least one Su-34 was destroyed and another was damaged in the hangars. Other hangars, which may have housed more aircraft, were also damaged.

Background: Residents of the Russian town of Kalach-on-Don in Volgograd Oblast reported hearing the sounds of drones and explosions in the sky on the night of 21-22 August. The drones were allegedly targeting the Marinovka air base near the city of Oktyabrsky.

