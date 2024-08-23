Satellite images of Russia's Marinovka air base attacked by drones emerge on internet
Satellite images of the Marinovka air base in Russia's Volgograd Oblast, attacked by drones of Ukraine’s Security Service and Special Operations Forces on the night of 21-22 August, have emerged.
Source: American OSINT researcher MT Anderson on Twitter with reference to satellite data
Details: MT Anderson noted significant damage around the hangars and to the north of them.
The images show destroyed hangars, but the extent of damage to the aircraft remains unclear.
Updated: Photos from the Marinovka air base have appeared online, showing that there were aircraft in the hangars that were damaged due to the detonation of guided bombs and a fire in the fuel storage tanks.
MT Anderson believes that at least one Su-34 was destroyed and another was damaged in the hangars. Other hangars, which may have housed more aircraft, were also damaged.
Background: Residents of the Russian town of Kalach-on-Don in Volgograd Oblast reported hearing the sounds of drones and explosions in the sky on the night of 21-22 August. The drones were allegedly targeting the Marinovka air base near the city of Oktyabrsky.
