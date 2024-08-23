Russia hits Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 16 attack drones overnight

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian air defence systems shot down 14 of the 16 Shahed attack drones launched at Ukraine on the night of 22-23 August.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked [Ukraine] with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh Oblast and 16 Shahed attack UAVs, launched from Yeysk and Kursk in Russia."

Details: Aircraft, electronic warfare units and mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian defence forces shot down 14 Shahed drones. Visual contact with another two was lost, but no information on damage was received.

Air defence responded to the Russian attacks in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Sumy oblasts.

