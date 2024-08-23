Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade reveals details of counterattack in Kharkiv Oblast: Russian plans disrupted

The counterattack by the Third Assault Brigade in Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Screenshot from video by the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade

Stabilisation efforts are ongoing at the site of the counterattack by the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Borodin, spokesman for the 3rd Assault Brigade, on Radio Liberty

Details: Borodin noted that the operation had resulted in severe damage to the positions and logistics of the 20th Army of the Russian Federation.

Quote: "Stabilisation efforts are currently underway. In general, the positions have been consolidated. The situation is quite stable. One of the successes is that we have disrupted the Russian 20th Army's plans and their opportunities for further advances.

As far as we can understand, they wanted to advance towards Makiivka, on the one hand. On the other hand, they might have been transferring personnel and assets to other frontline areas across the country. At the moment, they are trying to partially recover their positions and build a new line of defence.

From a military perspective, this achievement is crucial – arguably even more so than territorial gains. The destruction of enemy personnel and assets, along with the disruption of their plans, often represents a more significant success than simply liberating territories if we speak in military terms."

Details: Asked whether the 3rd Assault Brigade's operation is linked to the Ukrainian operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Borodin replied it was a "synchronised success".

The spokesman also said that despite the losses, including in personnel, Russian forces still have enormous reserves in the area, though they may not be effective due to the damage to logistics.

Quote: "We still have to understand that their reserves are large. They have a system in place ensuring [that] they hardly ever run out [of them] if we are talking about infantry reserves. They have a large number of artillery and First-Person View drones. The number and scale are on their side. But their plans have been disrupted, as are the logistics, and the quantity sometimes does not work as an advantage if the logistics are not working well or the plans are going wrong."

