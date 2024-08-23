Russians entrenched in women's prison, resist Ukrainian attacks amid Kursk incursion – photo, video

A women’s prison in the village of Malaya Loknya, Russia. Screenshot: a video by the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade

Ukrainian forces are storming a women's prison building where Russian soldiers have entrenched themselves and set up firing positions in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: Bild in Russian, a media project launched by the German tabloid Bild, has posted a video from the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Details: The journalists write that during their advance in Kursk Oblast, the Ukrainian army reached a women's prison, where fierce battles are currently taking place.

Advertisement:

In the village of Malaya Loknya, 14 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, Russian forces have turned women’s penal colony no.. 11 into a fortress and are putting up fierce resistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Reportedly, even the prison guards are participating in the defence of the facility.

Screenshot Google maps

Since 2011, the prison has housed 203 convicted female criminals, sentenced to terms ranging from 10 to 20 years.

Meanwhile, several dozen Russian soldiers have fortified positions around the prison, built barricades, and are using the prison’s watchtowers as firing positions, while the massive buildings offer protection against Ukrainian attacks.

Advertisement:

On the other hand, Ukrainian forces are attacking the Russians with German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicles and hitting the watchtower near the entrance of the women’s prison with drones.

Russian military bloggers confirm that Malaya Loknya is almost surrounded by Ukrainian units, but inside the prison, Russian soldiers are continuing to hold the defence.

At the same time, the Russian Defence Ministry claims that all Ukrainian attacks on Malaya Loknya have been repelled.

It remains unclear how many prisoners are still being held in the women’s prison, the journalists conclude.

Background:

The Armed Forces of Ukraine crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border near the city of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast on 6 August 2024.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine had reportedly taken control of the village of Poroz in Belgorod Oblast on 10 August. A counterterrorism operation regime was implemented, including increased security, movement restrictions, document checks, and phone monitoring in Russias’s Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts.

The Ukrainian authorities confirmed the participation of the Armed Forces in a special operation in the territory of Kursk Oblast on 12 August for the first time.

Support UP or become our patron!