All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Air Assault Forces show footage of first hours of operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 16 August 2024, 07:41
Ukraine's Air Assault Forces show footage of first hours of operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
Screenshot

Ukraine's Air Assault Forces have shared footage of the first hours of the operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Air Assault Forces

Quote: "Demining, breaching the border, destroying enemy defence lines, air and artillery operations, prisoners of war.

Advertisement:

The first hours of the defence forces’ offensive operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 6 August 2024. A day that will go down in the history of the Russian-Ukrainian war."


Details: The Air Assault Forces emphasised that key factors in the initial phase of the operation were thorough preparation, planning, surprise, fighting spirit and maintaining information silence.

Advertisement:

They added that the outcome now depends on the resilience of Ukrainian soldiers from all branches of the military involved in the operation.

Read more: Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi's raid: how the Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast is progressing and what to expect next

Background: According to open sources, the core of the Kursk operation consisted of two brigades of Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces – the legendary Lviv 80th Brigade and the newly formed Chernivtsi 82nd Brigade. In the second week of the operation, part of the 95th Air Assault Brigade joined them.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kursk Oblast
Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
Kursk Oblast
Ukraine's 80th Air Assault Brigade shows how it breached defence line in Kursk Oblast and captured 50 prisoners – video
Kremlin creates so far ineffective agency to respond to events in Kursk Oblast – ISW
Ukraine's defence forces take over Vnezapnoe in Russia's Kursk Oblast – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: