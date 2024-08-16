Ukraine's Air Assault Forces show footage of first hours of operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video

Ukraine's Air Assault Forces have shared footage of the first hours of the operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Air Assault Forces

Quote: "Demining, breaching the border, destroying enemy defence lines, air and artillery operations, prisoners of war.

Advertisement:

The first hours of the defence forces’ offensive operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 6 August 2024. A day that will go down in the history of the Russian-Ukrainian war."





Details: The Air Assault Forces emphasised that key factors in the initial phase of the operation were thorough preparation, planning, surprise, fighting spirit and maintaining information silence.

Advertisement:

They added that the outcome now depends on the resilience of Ukrainian soldiers from all branches of the military involved in the operation.

Read more: Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi's raid: how the Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast is progressing and what to expect next

Background: According to open sources, the core of the Kursk operation consisted of two brigades of Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces – the legendary Lviv 80th Brigade and the newly formed Chernivtsi 82nd Brigade. In the second week of the operation, part of the 95th Air Assault Brigade joined them.

Support UP or become our patron!