Six more civilians, including one minor, injured in 24 August Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 24 August 2024, 16:47
Six more civilians, including one minor, injured in 24 August Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on 24 August. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Six civilians, including a girl under 18, were injured in Russian strikes on the Bakhmut and Pokrovsk districts of Donetsk Oblast on Saturday, 24 August.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigation has found that Russian forces launched an artillery strike on the town of Ukrainsk on 24 August 2024. A 42-year-old resident sustained injuries outside a residential building – he was diagnosed with a broken leg.

Kurakhove was also shelled by enemy artillery. A house caught fire due to a munition hitting a residential area, and a 48-year-old woman and her 16-year-old daughter were inside at the time. They were taken to a medical facility with leg injuries. A 50-year-old local resident who was walking near the house was also injured.

Two more civilians were injured in Russian attacks on the village of Kotlyne, Pokrovsk district, and the town of Toretsk. The type of weapons used by the Russian forces is being established."

Background: Earlier on 24 August, the Russians targeted the centre of the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, leaving five civilians dead and at least five injured.

Donetsk Oblastwar
