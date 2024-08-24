Russians strike centre of Kostiantynivka, 5 people killed and 5 more injured

The Russians attacked the city centre of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on Saturday, 24 August, killing 5 civilians and injuring at least 5 more.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Investigation materials indicate that at 11:46 on 24 August, Russian forces launched an artillery attack on the city of Kostiantynivka, specifically targeting a residential area.

Advertisement:

As a result of the attack, five residents – three men and two women – sustained fatal injuries.

A man and four women who have suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity were taken to medical facilities. They are currently receiving qualified medical assistance.

The final number of casualties is being determined. Filashkin once again urged residents to evacuate.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!