Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Palianytsia missile is a way to act while partners are slowing down

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine's new weapons solutions – particularly the Palianytsia missile, the first use of which he announced earlier – are a way for Ukraine to take practical action while its partners are "slowing down" in making decisions. ["Palianytsia", a type of bread, is a Ukrainian word that Russians find difficult to pronounce properly. Since the full-scale Russian invasion started, Ukrainians have used the word as a means to identify Russian military or saboteurs – ed.]

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Kyiv on 24 August

Quote: "Our new weapons solutions, particularly the Palianytsia missile, are a real way we can act while some of our partners, unfortunately, are slowing down with their decisions.

Our solutions and those of our partners must work together and only in such a way that we achieve our common victory together."

Details: The president stressed that Ukraine is constantly increasing the capabilities of its defence industry.

"I have already mentioned today that our new long-range weapons have been used for the first time. We are preparing some more effective solutions, and we need no less determination from our partners in these matters," he added.

Background:

Zelenskyy also urged Ukraine's friends to put pressure on the allies to allow Ukraine to strike Russia with Western-supplied long-range weapons.

Earlier, Zelenskyy revealed that Ukrainian forces had struck the Russians with a Palianytsia drone missile, a new Ukrainian-made weapon, for the first time on 24 August.

