All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Palianytsia missile is a way to act while partners are slowing down

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 24 August 2024, 17:06
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Palianytsia missile is a way to act while partners are slowing down
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine's new weapons solutions – particularly the Palianytsia missile, the first use of which he announced earlier – are a way for Ukraine to take practical action while its partners are "slowing down" in making decisions. ["Palianytsia", a type of bread, is a Ukrainian word that Russians find difficult to pronounce properly. Since the full-scale Russian invasion started, Ukrainians have used the word as a means to identify Russian military or saboteurs – ed.]

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Kyiv on 24 August

Quote: "Our new weapons solutions, particularly the Palianytsia missile, are a real way we can act while some of our partners, unfortunately, are slowing down with their decisions.

Advertisement:

Our solutions and those of our partners must work together and only in such a way that we achieve our common victory together."

Details: The president stressed that Ukraine is constantly increasing the capabilities of its defence industry.

"I have already mentioned today that our new long-range weapons have been used for the first time. We are preparing some more effective solutions, and we need no less determination from our partners in these matters," he added.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Zelenskyy also urged Ukraine's friends to put pressure on the allies to allow Ukraine to strike Russia with Western-supplied long-range weapons.
  • Earlier, Zelenskyy revealed that Ukrainian forces had struck the Russians with a Palianytsia drone missile, a new Ukrainian-made weapon, for the first time on 24 August.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyyweapons
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy and Scholz discuss continuation of Peace Summit and frozen Russian assets
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Kursk Oblast operation thwarted Russia's plans to occupy Sumy
Zelenskyy: War can only end with restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: