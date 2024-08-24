Zelenskyy calls for pressure on allies to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western-supplied long-range weapons against Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė in Kyiv on 24 August 2024. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukraine's friends to put pressure on the allies to authorise Ukraine to use Western-supplied long-range weapons on Russian territory.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that during the meeting he had briefed the leaders on the latest successes achieved with Ukrainian-made long-range weapons.

Quote: "We need no less determination from our partners in these matters. Each of our friends who can persuade our allies to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons can truly help bring our shared victory closer."

More details: The Ukrainian president added that Ukraine values the military support provided by Poland, Lithuania, and all its friends and partners, emphasising that it is crucial to keep up the pace of delivering the agreed defence support packages.

Zelenskyy said the protection of Ukrainian skies from Russian strikes was also on the agenda.

"It is crucial that the countries in our region recognise the Russian terrorist threat equally and enhance cooperation to intercept Russian missiles and drones. The greater our cooperation, the sooner Moscow will understand the futility of their terrorist attacks," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

Zelenskyy has urged Ukrainian diplomats to work towards expanding the authorisation from Western powers so that long-range weapons sent to Ukraine can be used for strikes on Russian territory.

Earlier, it was reported that Washington was effectively blocking the UK's authorisation for Kyiv to use Storm Shadow missiles in Russia due to the Biden administration’s concerns about escalating the war.

