Russians continue to loot mines in occupied Luhansk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 25 August 2024, 01:58
Nykanor-Nova mine in Luhansk Oblast in 2009. Stock Photo: Radio Liberty

Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC) reports that the Russians are seeking "investors" for mines in the temporarily occupied territories (TOTs) at a time when debts to miners continue to grow.

Source: NRC

Quote: "Currently, the invaders are executing the sale of state-owned mines in temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast to so-called investors.

Given that all legal transactions by the occupation administration are invalid, these investors are simply going to take the equipment and close the mines after the sale, as has occurred in neighbouring Donetsk Oblast."

Details: The NRC notes that most mines in the TOTs have been closed and looted.

In addition, the resistance notes a shortage of miners in the region as they have not been paid for months.

