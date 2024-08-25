All Sections
Russian forces most active on Pokrovsk front on 24 August, 58 clashes occur there – Ukraine's General Staff

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 25 August 2024, 10:15
A Ukrainian defender. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 160 times throughout the war zone over the past 24 hours. More than a third of these – 58 engagements – took place on the Pokrovsk front, with the highest concentration of attacks reported near the settlements of Novohrodivka and Kalynove.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 25 August

Quote: "A total of 160 combat engagements have been registered over the past 24 hours. The situation was the most intense on the Pokrovsk front.

Based on the updated information, the enemy launched five attacks with 15 missiles and 95 airstrikes using 127 guided aerial bombs on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas yesterday. In addition, they conducted over 4,800 bombardments, including 143 from multiple-launch rocket systems."

Details: At the same time, Ukrainian defenders delivered 14 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment on 24 August. In addition, a command post, four artillery systems, two radars, two remote mining systems and an ammunition storage point belonging to the Russians were hit.

On the Kharkiv front, three combat engagements occurred near the settlements of Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces mounted 14 attacks. Ukraine's defence forces repelled assaults near the settlements of Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Synkivka and Hlushkivka.

On the Lyman front, 14 combat engagements took place near the settlements of Druzheliubivka, Makiivka, Novosadove, Nevske and Dibrova.

Nine combat engagements took place on the Siversk front. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Bilohorivka, Vyimka and Spirne.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians launched 19 attacks near the settlements of Stupochky, Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka, Hryhorivka and Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, 14 combat engagements took place near the settlements of Nelipivka, Toretsk, New-York and Dyliivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 58 Russian assaults, in particular near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Ptyche, Novohrodivka. The highest concentration of attacks was observed near Novohrodivka and Kalynove.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian defence forces thwarted 18 Russian attacks near the settlements of Karlivka, Heorhiivka, Mykhailivka, Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka.

On the Vremivka front, Russian troops mounted eight attacks seeking to advance towards the settlements of Vodiane, Vuhledar and Katerynivka, but to no avail.

On the Orikhove front, three combat engagements took place near the settlements of Novoandriivka and Shcherbaky.

The Russians continue to maintain their military presence along the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, conducting mortar and artillery bombardments from within the Russian Federation.

