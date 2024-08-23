144 clashes across war zone over past 24 hours, over third of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

The Russians are continuing to conduct airstrikes and assaults throughout the entire war zone, with the most challenging situation being observed on the Pokrovsk front. A total of 144 combat engagements have taken place over the past 24 hours.

Quote: "Yesterday [22 August], the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using one missile and carried out 67 airstrikes, dropping 79 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they mounted 4,483 attacks, including 176 from multiple-launch rocket systems."

Details: In particular, the Russians carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Druzhba, Tovstodubove, Sopych, Vilna Sloboda, Myropillia, Pavlivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Kozacha Lopan, Pokrovka, Kruhliakivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandropil, Kostiantynivka, Maksymivka and Makarivka.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units conducted 16 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, five facilities belonging to Russia's Rocket Forces and Artillery, a command post and another key Russian asset.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians mounted two attacks near the town of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces launched 15 attacks, with Ukrainian troops repelling assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka. The Russians also launched five attacks, seeking to advance towards the village of Lozova.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops carried out 11 assaults in the vicinity of eight different populated areas. Two combat engagements took place near Makiivka and three near Novosadove.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian assaults near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Spirne and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces mounted 12 attacks. They concentrated their efforts near the settlements of Ivanivske and Chasiv Yar. The Russians acted with support from attack aircraft near Chasiv Yar, launching 22 rockets in the area.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops, supported by aircraft, carried out 15 attacks near the settlements of Nelipivka, New-York, Druzhba and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders thwarted 53 Russian attacks in the vicinity of 11 different populated areas. The Russians were most active near the settlements of Novohrodivka, Mykolaivka, and Ptyche and in the direction of Zelene Pole.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian forces repelled 20 Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Karlivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians launched six attacks attempting to advance towards Vuhledar, Rozdolne and Urozhaine. They also stormed Ukrainian positions from the direction of the settlement of Volodymyrivka.

The situation on the Huliaipole, Orikhove and Prydniprovske fronts remained unchanged. The Russians conducted no assault or offensive operations, though they launched airstrikes near the settlements of Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Novodarivka and Piatykhatky.

No signs of Russian offensive groups being formed on the Volyn and Polissia front have been detected.

"The enemy is maintaining their military presence on the border with Chernihiv Oblast. The operation of the defence forces in [Russia's] Kursk Oblast continues.

Ukrainian defenders are inflicting significant losses in military personnel and equipment on Russian forces throughout the entire war zone, exhausting their combat potential, striking deep into their deep rear and disrupting their logistics systems," the General Staff summed up.

