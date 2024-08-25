All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on world to punish Russia for Kramatorsk attack in which journalists were injured

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoSunday, 25 August 2024, 14:31
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on world to punish Russia for Kramatorsk attack in which journalists were injured
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called for Russia to be punished for the attack on Kramatorsk on Saturday in which journalists from a foreign media outlet were injured.

Source: Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi on X (Twitter); European Pravda, citing Reuters

Details: Tykhyi noted that targeted attacks on journalists have become one of Russia’s systematic military tactics. He also posted a video showing the aftermath of the attack.

Advertisement:

Quote from the spokesperson: "Another heinous and deliberate Russian strike hit Kramatorsk's residential areas last night, injuring foreign media journalists in a hotel... These barbaric war crimes must be condemned, prosecuted, and punished."

Details: Reuters has reported that one member of its Ukraine team is missing following the Russian strike, and two others have been taken to hospital. In total, a team of six Reuters staff members were staying at the Sapphire Hotel, which was hit by the strike.

Earlier, it was reported that Polish journalist Monika Andruszewska, who has been covering the war in Ukraine since 2014, was injured in the attack. She was driving a car near the site of the missile strike. Recently, Andruszewska has been documenting Russia's war crimes on the territory of Ukraine and providing assistance to the Ukrainian army.

Advertisement:

Vadym Filashkin, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, said that three people had been injured in the Russian attack – journalists from Ukraine, the US and the UK.

Russian forces attacked the hotel in Kramatorsk overnight, probably with an Iskander-M missile, the prosecutor's office reports.

Support UP or become our patron!

KramatorskattackwarForeign Affairs Ministry
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
Kramatorsk
British journalist likely trapped under rubble in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast
Polish journalist injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk – photo
Russians hit apartment building and gas pipeline in Kramatorsk
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: