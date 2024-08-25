Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on world to punish Russia for Kramatorsk attack in which journalists were injured

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called for Russia to be punished for the attack on Kramatorsk on Saturday in which journalists from a foreign media outlet were injured.

Source: Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi on X (Twitter); European Pravda, citing Reuters

Details: Tykhyi noted that targeted attacks on journalists have become one of Russia’s systematic military tactics. He also posted a video showing the aftermath of the attack.

Advertisement:

Quote from the spokesperson: "Another heinous and deliberate Russian strike hit Kramatorsk's residential areas last night, injuring foreign media journalists in a hotel... These barbaric war crimes must be condemned, prosecuted, and punished."

Details: Reuters has reported that one member of its Ukraine team is missing following the Russian strike, and two others have been taken to hospital. In total, a team of six Reuters staff members were staying at the Sapphire Hotel, which was hit by the strike.

Earlier, it was reported that Polish journalist Monika Andruszewska, who has been covering the war in Ukraine since 2014, was injured in the attack. She was driving a car near the site of the missile strike. Recently, Andruszewska has been documenting Russia's war crimes on the territory of Ukraine and providing assistance to the Ukrainian army.

Advertisement:

Vadym Filashkin, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, said that three people had been injured in the Russian attack – journalists from Ukraine, the US and the UK.

Russian forces attacked the hotel in Kramatorsk overnight, probably with an Iskander-M missile, the prosecutor's office reports.

Support UP or become our patron!