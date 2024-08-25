All Sections
Polish journalist injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk – photo

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoSunday, 25 August 2024, 13:17
Polish journalist injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk – photo
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Polish citizen Monika Andruszewska has been injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Polsat News

Details: Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk on the night of Sunday, 24-25 August.

Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, said that the Russians targeted a hotel.

He said that three people were injured in the Russian strike – journalists, citizens of Ukraine, the United States and the United Kingdom.

In addition, it became known that Andruszewska, who covers Russia's war against Ukraine, was injured in the attack.

The reporter was driving a car near the site of the missile attack.

"My own first blood, shed for Ukraine, was on Independence Day. After ten years of war. An Iskander [missile struck – ed.] next to me... You just drive around the city. You just have a life. You just breathe. This is enough for the Russians to try to kill you," she wrote on social media.

She also posted a photo of her broken car.

 

Background: At night, Russian forces attacked a hotel in Kramatorsk. The prosecutor's office reports that Russian troops allegedly hit it with an Iskander-M missile.

