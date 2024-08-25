Polish journalist injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk – photo

Polish citizen Monika Andruszewska has been injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Polsat News

Details: Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk on the night of Sunday, 24-25 August.

Advertisement:

Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, said that the Russians targeted a hotel.

He said that three people were injured in the Russian strike – journalists, citizens of Ukraine, the United States and the United Kingdom.

In addition, it became known that Andruszewska, who covers Russia's war against Ukraine, was injured in the attack.

Advertisement:

The reporter was driving a car near the site of the missile attack.

"My own first blood, shed for Ukraine, was on Independence Day. After ten years of war. An Iskander [missile struck – ed.] next to me... You just drive around the city. You just have a life. You just breathe. This is enough for the Russians to try to kill you," she wrote on social media.

She also posted a photo of her broken car.

Background: At night, Russian forces attacked a hotel in Kramatorsk. The prosecutor's office reports that Russian troops allegedly hit it with an Iskander-M missile.

Support UP or become our patron!