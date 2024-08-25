Zelenskyy: Russian air defence protects Putin's dachas, but not Kursk Oblast

In a statement to Indian media about the Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pointed out that there was no powerful Russian air defence in Kursk Oblast – in contrast to the areas surrounding Russian ruler Vladimir Putin's various houses.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Indian news agencies

Quote: "Concerning our Kursk operation. We did not invade the territory of the Russian Federation. The Russian Federation invaded our territory 10 years ago, occupying and killing our people.

Russia was preparing to invade Kharkiv Oblast, intending to occupy a city with a population of 1.5 million people... Russia wants to occupy this city. We stopped that. That was part of the operation.

We thwarted this offensive operation, and their next step was to advance in the north of our state, just from the city of Sumy, from Kursk Oblast – they had everything ready to do that.

The difference is that we did this [advanced – ed.] preventatively to stop them from taking over our city.

Putin occupies us and never thinks about his own territory – and we are well aware that this is so, because we know where the Russian air defence is.

We are now targeting their energy sector. After they strike our energy sector, we strike theirs, and their military airfields as well. We know where they have air defence and where they don't.

There is air defence around Putin's dachas (summer houses), air defence around Moscow, air defence in St Petersburg, but in ordinary towns in Kursk oblast and so on, where we went in quickly, there is no air defence – nothing.

Yes, they have soldiers there, they have troops, but they don’t have the same level of air defence as ‘Comrade Putin’ has around his house. So it’s obvious that he cannot hold on, and he must and will feel the impact of the war. We have no other chance because you won't stop him... Diplomats around the world are refusing to isolate him."

Details: Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian operation on the territory of the Russian Federation is a signal: "If Putin is allowed to do this, others may as well."

Furthermore, defending Putin's actions will open the door to new conflicts over violations of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Background:

The Armed Forces of Ukraine crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border near the town of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, on 6 August 2024.

On 10 August, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had taken control of the village of Poroz in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. A counter-terrorism operation regime (CTO) was introduced in Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, including increased security, traffic restrictions, document checks and phone monitoring.

On 12 August, the Ukrainian authorities confirmed for the first time that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were involved in the special operation in Kursk Oblast.

