All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Biden administration waits to see if "Zelenskyy's gamble" with Kursk operation pays off – WSJ

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 26 August 2024, 00:47
Biden administration waits to see if Zelenskyy's gamble with Kursk operation pays off – WSJ
Russian kittens sitting on boxes of ammunition at the Ukrainian positions in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Photo: Getty Images

US officials have said that the Ukrainian military's goal in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is threefold: to force Russia to withdraw from Ukraine’s east; to destroy the narrative of battlefield defeat; and to improve Ukraine's position ahead of potential peace talks. So far, all three goals have been achieved, albeit to a limited extent.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Details: It was noted in the article that the US was initially confused as to why Ukraine had taken such a drastic step and what would happen next. "Eyebrows were raised very high," said a senior administration official.

Advertisement:

Now, the administration is cautiously waiting to see if Zelenskyy's gamble will pay off. 

The WSJ noted that the US was giving Ukraine space to conduct the Kursk operation but was trying to avoid public involvement in the issue. 

From the White House and the Pentagon to the headquarters of US European Command in Germany, officials are watching with cautious optimism.

Advertisement:

Quote from Chris Maier, the top Pentagon official for special operations: "I think at some level, it shows, once again, sometimes the fragility of the Russian military security that they were seemingly unprepared for this event."

Background: On 25 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported the advance of Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk Oblast and the capture of two more settlements.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kursk OblastwarUSA
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
Kursk Oblast
ISW analysts find out where Russia redeployed troops to Kursk Oblast from
At least 247 Russian soldiers captured in Kursk Oblast – WP
Zelenskyy: Two more settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast captured by Ukrainian forces
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: