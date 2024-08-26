Russians step up efforts on Kupiansk and Lyman fronts – General Staff

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The Russians are launching attacks along the entire frontline, with the most intense situation on the Pokrovsk front. They have also escalated their assaults on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts. In total, there have been 146 combat clashes over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 08:05 on 26 August

Quote: "Updated information reveals that yesterday [on 25 August – ed], the enemy conducted two missile strikes with four missiles targeting Ukrainian positions and settlements. They also executed 88 airstrikes, including the deployment of 142 guided bombs. Furthermore, there were 4,335 attacks, with 121 of them coming from multiple-launch rocket systems."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians targeted the areas around the settlements of Svesa, Druzhba, Pervomaiske, Stepankivka, Esman, Studenok, Yastrubyne, Kozacha Lopan, Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Novohrodivka, Halytsynivka, Ukrainske, Hannivka, Vuhledar, Zherebianky and Tokarivka.

Meanwhile, the defence forces' aircraft, missile troops, and artillery launched eight strikes on Russian personnel and clusters, four strikes on air defence systems, three on missile and artillery systems, and hit a Zhytel Russian electronic warfare system.

There were four Russian attacks in the areas around the settlements of Lyptsi and Vovchansk on the Kharkiv front.

Advertisement:

There were 15 Russian assaults over the past day near Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka, and towards Lozova on the Kupiansk front.

The Russians conducted 21 attacks, trying to advance near seven different settlements, on the Lyman front. The main efforts were concentrated in the area of Nevske, where there were nine assaults.

Ukrainian defenders repelled seven assault attempts by the Russians near Spirne, Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Bilohorivka and Ivanodarivka, on the Siversk front.

The Russians launched 13 attacks near Stupochky, Ivanivske, Andriivka, Hryhorivka, Klishchiivka, and most intensively in the area of Chasiv Yar on the Kramatorsk front.

The Russians, with air support, carried out seven attacks near Nelipivka and Toretsk on the Toretsk front.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine halted 42 assault and offensive operations towards the settlements of Sukha Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Kalynove, Marynivka and Novohrodivka on the Pokrovsk front. Nearly half of these attacks occurred around Novohrodivka. Additionally, Novohrodivka was hit twice by unguided air missiles.

Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 20 attacks near Karlivka, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Heorhiivka, Mykhailivka and Konstiantynivka on the Kurakhove front.

Updated information shows the Russians carried out 10 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Vodiane, Konstiantynivka and Vuhledar on the Vremivka front.

The Russians did not conduct active offensive operations on the Huliaipole and Orikhiv front.

The Russians attacked Ukrainian positions twice on the Prydniprovske front. "The enemy faced a strong rebuff, suffered losses, and withdrew. They bombarded the area of Tokarivka with five guided bombs," the General Staff reported.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected.

"On the border with Sumy Oblast, the enemy is actively using guided bombs from Russian territory against Ukrainian settlements. Russian guided bombs are also exploding in Kursk Oblast, Russia, where our troops are conducting operations," the General Staff summarised.

Support UP or become our patron!