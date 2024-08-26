Zelenskyy: We are preparing a response to Russia's large-scale missile attack

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: the Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has reported that he discussed a possible response to Russia’s 26 August large-scale attack on Ukraine with Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: evening address by Zelenskyy

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today, I started the day with a separate long conversation with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi – discussing in detail the repulsion of this missile attack, our response to Russia – we are preparing it…"

Details: The president said that they also discussed the deployment of F-16 fighter jets and the operation in Kursk Oblast. "We continue our actions in the designated areas as Ukraine needs it. Over the past day, we've gained more control and once again replenished our exchange pool," Zelenskyy said.

Background: On 26 August Russia launched 236 aerial weapons on Ukraine. Ukraine's air defence downed 102 missiles and 99 attack drones.

