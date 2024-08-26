Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, discusses restoration of power system after Russian attack

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, in which the efficiency of air defence systems of Ukraine and the restoration of Ukraine’s energy system after one of the biggest Russian attacks were discussed.

Quote: "Reports were made by Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine, and Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukrenergo [Ukrainian state power company – ed.].

We have analysed the efficiency of air defence systems and radio-electronic warfare systems, mobile firing groups, and the engineering protection of every region in detail. Corresponding decisions were adopted."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Russia launched at least 127 missiles and 109 drones on Ukraine in the aforementioned attack.

He added that the power facilities are dealing with the consequences of the Russian attack, conducting repair works and demining efforts.

"The terrorist state [Russia – ed.] attacked some civilian facilities with cluster munitions. Bomb disposal experts must work before power engineers start the repair works," Zelenskyy said.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, also gave a report on the operational situation, mainly the defence of the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast. The decision to further strengthen the Pokrovsk front was adopted.

