Lithuanians send Ukraine last of over 1,100 anti-drone systems they raised €8 million to buy

Lithuanian activists have announced that they are sending Ukraine the last of more than 1,100 anti-drone systems purchased with funds donated in response to the Radarom campaign.

Source: LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The final 22 small anti-drone systems of 1,141 purchased using funds raised by Radarom, a campaign launched by a group of NGOs and media outlets – public broadcaster LRT, Blue/Yellow, Laisvės TV, Stiprūs kartu, and journalist Rita Miliūtė –were sent to Ukraine on 28 August.

Lithuanians donated more than €8 million in response to the campaign, which came to a close on the second anniversary of the full-scale war in February 2024. The equipment was purchased from two Lithuanian companies, Brolis Semiconductors and NT Service.

In addition to electronic warfare equipment, night vision devices and sights were also purchased. About 300 of these are still to be delivered.

"The generosity of the Lithuanians and Lithuanian businesses who donated to the Radarom campaign has helped save the lives of many Ukrainian soldiers. And this money ‘stays’ in Lithuania, because we chose Lithuanian manufacturers," campaign manager Laura Paukšte said.

Background:

Last year, on the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the campaign raised more than €14 million to purchase 17 tactical surveillance radars to monitor Ukraine's airspace, as well as other equipment.

In July 2024, Blue/Yellow, together with former president Dalia Grybauskaitė, launched the fundraising campaign Greetings from Lithuania to purchase Lithuanian-made drones for Ukraine.

