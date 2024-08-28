All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lithuanians send Ukraine last of over 1,100 anti-drone systems they raised €8 million to buy

Mariya YemetsWednesday, 28 August 2024, 14:04
Lithuanians send Ukraine last of over 1,100 anti-drone systems they raised €8 million to buy
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian activists have announced that they are sending Ukraine the last of more than 1,100 anti-drone systems purchased with funds donated in response to the Radarom campaign.

Source: LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The final 22 small anti-drone systems of 1,141 purchased using funds raised by Radarom, a campaign launched by a group of NGOs and media outlets – public broadcaster LRT, Blue/Yellow, Laisvės TV, Stiprūs kartu, and journalist Rita Miliūtė –were sent to Ukraine on 28 August.

Advertisement:

Lithuanians donated more than €8 million in response to the campaign, which came to a close on the second anniversary of the full-scale war in February 2024. The equipment was purchased from two Lithuanian companies, Brolis Semiconductors and NT Service.

In addition to electronic warfare equipment, night vision devices and sights were also purchased. About 300 of these are still to be delivered.

"The generosity of the Lithuanians and Lithuanian businesses who donated to the Radarom campaign has helped save the lives of many Ukrainian soldiers. And this money ‘stays’ in Lithuania, because we chose Lithuanian manufacturers," campaign manager Laura Paukšte said.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Last year, on the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the campaign raised more than €14 million to purchase 17 tactical surveillance radars to monitor Ukraine's airspace, as well as other equipment.
  • In July 2024, Blue/Yellow, together with former president Dalia Grybauskaitė, launched the fundraising campaign Greetings from Lithuania to purchase Lithuanian-made drones for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

LithuaniaUkraineaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
Lithuania
Lithuania to procure €8 million worth of drones from local manufacturers for itself and Ukraine
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
Lithuania delivers loaders and trailers for Ukraine's Armed Forces
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
08:02
Poland once again scrambles its aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine's west
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: