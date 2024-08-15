Lithuania delivers loaders and trailers for Ukraine's Armed Forces

The latest batch of military aid to Ukraine. Photo: Lithuania's Ministry of National Defence

Lithuania's Ministry of National Defence reported on Thursday, 15 August, that it had sent another batch of military aid to Ukraine.

Details: Ukraine received forklifts, trailers and folding beds for its Armed Forces from Lithuania on Thursday.

In August, Ukraine will receive 14 M113 armoured personnel carriers, short-range air defence systems and missiles, electronic warfare equipment, off-road vehicles with spare parts, tractor trucks, forklift systems, small arms and ammunition and spare parts.

Lithuania's National Defence Ministry reports that the country has provided Ukraine with military assistance worth over €641 million since the start of the full-scale war. Lithuania's overall support for Ukraine is long-term and has exceeded €1 billion.

Earlier, it was reported that combat drones from five Lithuanian manufacturers had been tested by Ukraine's Defence Ministry in battlefield conditions and would be sent to Ukraine in September.

