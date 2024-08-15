All Sections
Lithuania delivers loaders and trailers for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Oleh PavliukThursday, 15 August 2024, 17:41
The latest batch of military aid to Ukraine. Photo: Lithuania's Ministry of National Defence

Lithuania's Ministry of National Defence reported on Thursday, 15 August, that it had sent another batch of military aid to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Ukraine received forklifts, trailers and folding beds for its Armed Forces from Lithuania on Thursday.

Background

All News
All News
