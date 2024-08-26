All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lithuania to procure €8 million worth of drones from local manufacturers for itself and Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 26 August 2024, 11:51
Lithuania to procure €8 million worth of drones from local manufacturers for itself and Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Lithuanian Defence Resources Agency is purchasing drones from five local manufacturers to the tune of €8 million.

Source: European Pravda; Baltic states news website Delfi, citing a statement by Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas

Details: The drones will be handed over to the Lithuanian and Ukrainian armed forces.

Advertisement:

The Defence Resources Agency has signed contracts with five Lithuanian companies: Dangolakis, RSI Europe, Ltmiltech, Granta Autonomy and Unmanned Defense Systems.

The Lithuanian Armed Forces will receive over 2,300 First-Person View drones worth €3 million, and Ukraine's Armed Forces will be supplied with almost 5,000 drones of the same type valued at €5 million.

The drones for both the Ukrainian and Lithuanian armed forces are being acquired with all the necessary accessories, equipment, and training for their deployment and operation.

Advertisement:

"We want to encourage the production of drones and anti-drones in Lithuania... The tests that took place in Ukraine and the signing of the contracts are a huge impetus and a significant step for our drone manufacturers. This procurement is undoubtedly tied to the core interests of national security," Kasciunas said.

The first drones are scheduled to be delivered to Ukraine by the end of September this year. All drones will be delivered to both the Ukrainian and Lithuanian armed forces by the year's end.

Background:

  • Earlier, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė announced a new military aid package featuring air defence systems and other equipment to be delivered to Ukraine by early September.
  • Additionally, in August, Lithuanian-made combat drones underwent another round of testing in frontline conditions near Kyiv.
  • These tests were organised to allow Ukraine to select the products that best meet the needs of its military.

Support UP or become our patron!

Lithuaniadrones
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
Lithuania
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
Lithuania delivers loaders and trailers for Ukraine's Armed Forces
Lithuania bans entry to all cars registered in Belarus starting from Friday
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: