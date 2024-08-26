Lithuania to procure €8 million worth of drones from local manufacturers for itself and Ukraine

The Lithuanian Defence Resources Agency is purchasing drones from five local manufacturers to the tune of €8 million.

Source: European Pravda; Baltic states news website Delfi, citing a statement by Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas

Details: The drones will be handed over to the Lithuanian and Ukrainian armed forces.

The Defence Resources Agency has signed contracts with five Lithuanian companies: Dangolakis, RSI Europe, Ltmiltech, Granta Autonomy and Unmanned Defense Systems.

The Lithuanian Armed Forces will receive over 2,300 First-Person View drones worth €3 million, and Ukraine's Armed Forces will be supplied with almost 5,000 drones of the same type valued at €5 million.

The drones for both the Ukrainian and Lithuanian armed forces are being acquired with all the necessary accessories, equipment, and training for their deployment and operation.

"We want to encourage the production of drones and anti-drones in Lithuania... The tests that took place in Ukraine and the signing of the contracts are a huge impetus and a significant step for our drone manufacturers. This procurement is undoubtedly tied to the core interests of national security," Kasciunas said.

The first drones are scheduled to be delivered to Ukraine by the end of September this year. All drones will be delivered to both the Ukrainian and Lithuanian armed forces by the year's end.

Background:

Earlier, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė announced a new military aid package featuring air defence systems and other equipment to be delivered to Ukraine by early September.

Additionally, in August, Lithuanian-made combat drones underwent another round of testing in frontline conditions near Kyiv.

These tests were organised to allow Ukraine to select the products that best meet the needs of its military.

