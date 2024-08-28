All Sections
UK and Germany: No new decisions to lift restrictions on Ukrainian strikes on Russia's territory

Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 16:53
The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that their countries had no new decisions on restrictions on the use of weapons transferred to Ukraine for further strikes on Russia.

Source: Starmer and Scholz at a press conference in Berlin, The Guardian reports; European Pravda

Details: The leaders of the two governments were asked whether they had discussed lifting restrictions on weapons provided to Ukraine, which would allow them to be used agaist Russia.

Starmer replied that "we support Ukraine, we provide it with weapons and we provide it with support". At the same time, he stressed that "no new or different decisions have been made".

"I'm not going to get into tactical issues about the use of weapons for obvious reasons, but no new decisions have been made," Starmer said.

Scholz emphasised that Germany is one of Ukraine's biggest supporters in Europe and is going to continue this support.

"As for the supply of weapons, there are no new decisions from Germany," Scholz said.

Background:

  • On 24 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Ukraine's friends to put pressure on the allies to authorise Ukraine to use Western-supplied long-range weapons on Russian territory.
  • The media reported that amid the operation in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine intensified requests to the United States to allow it to use ATACMS to strike at Russian airfields. 
  • The Telegraph, citing its sources, noted that the UK supports the idea of striking Russia with Storm Shadow missiles, but fears problems in relations with the US.

