Russians hit petrol station, residential areas and gas pipeline in Kherson Oblast, injuring 5 people

The Russians have attacked 15 hromadas in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson itself on 28 August, injuring five people. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Antonivka, Bilozerka, Blahovishchenske, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Dniprovske, Prydniprovske, Novodmytrivka, Stanislav, Sadove, Shyroka Balka, Shliakhove, Kizomys, Shestakove, Osokorivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and airstrikes yesterday."

Details: Prokudin reported that Russian forces hit a petrol station, residential areas including a high-rise building and 10 houses. They also damaged a gas pipeline and cars.

Five people were injured as a result of the Russian aggression.

Prokudin also said that the air defence forces destroyed two Shahed-131/136 UAVs over the oblast during a nighttime drone attack.

