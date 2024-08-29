Russian FSB detains veteran of Crimean Tatar movement in Crimea

Russian FSB agents detained Zodiie Salieva, a veteran of the Crimean Tatar movement in Crimea, after raiding her house on the morning of 29 August.

Source: Refat Chubarov, Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, on Telegram

Quote from Chubarov: "In the morning, FSB agents broke into Zodiie Salieva's home in Bakhchysarai. Soon after, Zodiie Salieva was taken to Simferopol, to the Russian FSB headquarters."

Details: Chubarov said Salieva is a veteran of the Crimean Tatar national movement and the mother of political prisoner Seyran Saliev, who has been sentenced by the Russians to 16 years in prison.

"Seyran Saliev has four minor children. As I record this brief video, Zodiie Salieva is still being held by the Russian FSB," Chubarov reported.

He promised to monitor the situation.

