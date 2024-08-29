Dutch Air Force General: Ukraine can use our F-16s for strikes on Russia

General Onno Eichelsheim of the Royal Dutch Air Force stated that Ukraine could use the F-16 fighter jets provided by his country for strikes on Russian territory.

Source: Eichelsheim in an interview with NOS, as reported by European Pravda

The general said the Netherlands "has not imposed any restrictions on the use or range of the F-16s".

"Ukraine can use the resources we provide as it wishes, provided that it adheres to the laws of war," Eichelsheim emphasised.

Overall, the Netherlands has promised to supply Ukraine with 24 F-16 aircraft. Eichelsheim did not specify how many of them have already been deployed in the country.

He also commented on Ukraine's advance into Russia's Kursk Oblast, calling the operation by Ukrainian forces "brilliant on a practical level".

"They quickly occupied a large area in a positive sense, using new technologies. In doing so, they created a dilemma for Putin," Eichelsheim said.

As known, the F-16 fighter jets are being provided to Ukraine by Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Norway.

Background:

On 4 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the first F-16 aircraft had arrived in Ukraine and showcased them at a secret airfield.

Before this, Western media had reported that six fighter jets had arrived from the Netherlands, with several more expected from Denmark in the near future.

