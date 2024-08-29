All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Dutch Air Force General: Ukraine can use our F-16s for strikes on Russia

Iryna Kutielieva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 29 August 2024, 12:40
Dutch Air Force General: Ukraine can use our F-16s for strikes on Russia

General Onno Eichelsheim of the Royal Dutch Air Force stated that Ukraine could use the F-16 fighter jets provided by his country for strikes on Russian territory.

Source: Eichelsheim in an interview with NOS, as reported by European Pravda

The general said the Netherlands "has not imposed any restrictions on the use or range of the F-16s". 

Advertisement:

"Ukraine can use the resources we provide as it wishes, provided that it adheres to the laws of war," Eichelsheim emphasised.

Overall, the Netherlands has promised to supply Ukraine with 24 F-16 aircraft. Eichelsheim did not specify how many of them have already been deployed in the country.

He also commented on Ukraine's advance into Russia's Kursk Oblast, calling the operation by Ukrainian forces "brilliant on a practical level". 

Advertisement:

"They quickly occupied a large area in a positive sense, using new technologies. In doing so, they created a dilemma for Putin," Eichelsheim said.

As known, the F-16 fighter jets are being provided to Ukraine by Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Norway.

Background:

  • On 4 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the first F-16 aircraft had arrived in Ukraine and showcased them at a secret airfield.
  • Before this, Western media had reported that six fighter jets had arrived from the Netherlands, with several more expected from Denmark in the near future.

Support UP or become our patron!

fighter jetsNetherlandsaid for Ukrainewar
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
fighter jets
US presents first F-35 fighter jet destined for Poland
F-16 fighter jets helped repel largest Russian strike on Ukraine
Poland scrambles fighter jets amid massive Russian attack on Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
08:02
Poland once again scrambles its aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine's west
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: