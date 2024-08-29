Over 70% of Ukrainians believe that all Russians are responsible for war against Ukraine

The vast majority of Ukrainians hold all Russians accountable for the aggression against Ukraine; additionally, 64.5% believe that the Russian population is pressuring their country's leadership to continue the war.

Source: the results of a nationwide survey conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Razumkov Centre Sociological Service from 8 to 15 August 2024

Quote: "76% of Ukrainians believe that all Russians are responsible for the aggression against Ukraine, while 20% disagree. This issue is dominated by certainty in society, with only 4% not having a clear position on the subject. And, regardless of age, most respondents agree that Russians bear collective responsibility."

At the same time, 64.5% of respondents believe that the Russian population is pressuring the Russian leadership to continue the war against Ukraine.

Furthermore, sociologists say this applies to both the youngest and oldest generations of Ukrainians (66% among young people aged 18 to 29 and 60% among those aged 60 and up).

Reference: The face-to-face survey was conducted in Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy and Chernihiv oblasts, as well as the city of Kyiv (in Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson oblasts—only in those territories controlled by Ukraine and in which no hostilities are being conducted.).

Sociologists interviewed 2,017 respondents aged 18 and up. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. At the same time, additional systematic sample deviations could be attributed to the consequences of Russian aggression, specifically the forced evacuation of millions of citizens.

