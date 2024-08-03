All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians approach Toretsk – Deep State

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 3 August 2024, 00:49
Russians approach Toretsk – Deep State
The village of Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, where Russian soldiers were detected. Collage: DeepState

Russian troops have been visually detected in the village of Zalizne, Donetsk Oblast, where the town of Toretsk is only 100 metres away.

Source: Deep State, an OSINT analytical project

Details: The VORON unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the 100th Separate Mechanised Brigade published a video showing the damage in Zalizne. Analysts drew conclusions about the Russians’ advance from their location. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "The line of contact is being confirmed, but the enemy is definitely having tactical success and may already be trying to enter Toretsk itself."

Advertisement:
Мапа Deep State
Map: Deep State

More details: After updating the map, Deep State confirmed the enemy's advance in Zhelanne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast.

For reference: Toretsk is a city in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk Oblast and the administrative centre of Toretsk hromada (an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.). It was founded in 1806. Before the war, the city's population was over 43,000.

The city is located 7 kilometres from the railway station Fenolna on the Kostiantynivka-Yasynuvata railway line, 55 kilometres from Donetsk. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastoccupationwar
Advertisement:

US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million

Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine

Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son

US not afraid of escalation from Russia over events in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces achieve operational surprise with their actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Woman and two children injured in Russian attack on Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast
Russians occupy village of Vesele in Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Russian Kh-101 missile that hit Kyiv children's hospital on 8 July was manufactured shortly before attack
23:15
updatedRussians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring two men
21:56
Iran reported to be preparing to supply Russia with 120-km-range ballistic missiles
21:50
US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million
21:17
Video of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Sudzha appears online, no official comment
20:56
Germany recognises Ukraine's right to self-defence on territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast
20:31
Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine
20:18
Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son
20:00
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days
19:56
Satellite images appear online showing damage to Russia's Lipetsk airfield after Ukrainian strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: