Russians approach Toretsk – Deep State

The village of Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, where Russian soldiers were detected. Collage: DeepState

Russian troops have been visually detected in the village of Zalizne, Donetsk Oblast, where the town of Toretsk is only 100 metres away.

Source: Deep State, an OSINT analytical project

Details: The VORON unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the 100th Separate Mechanised Brigade published a video showing the damage in Zalizne. Analysts drew conclusions about the Russians’ advance from their location.

ББпС "VORON" 100 ОМБр опублікував відео уражень ворога в селі Залізному Донецької області pic.twitter.com/Bdc100zgPy — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 2, 2024

Quote: "The line of contact is being confirmed, but the enemy is definitely having tactical success and may already be trying to enter Toretsk itself."

Map: Deep State

More details: After updating the map, Deep State confirmed the enemy's advance in Zhelanne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast.

For reference: Toretsk is a city in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk Oblast and the administrative centre of Toretsk hromada (an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.). It was founded in 1806. Before the war, the city's population was over 43,000.

The city is located 7 kilometres from the railway station Fenolna on the Kostiantynivka-Yasynuvata railway line, 55 kilometres from Donetsk.

