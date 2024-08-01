All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 1 August 2024, 17:21
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video
Stock photo: The 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine

Units of Ukraine's 8th Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces have stopped Russian troops from breaking through towards a settlement on the Toretsk front.

Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine (SOF)

Quote: "The occupiers are counting their losses while we keep working."

Advertisement:

Details: The video, filmed by the SOF, shows the intensity of the fighting.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Special Operations ForcesDonetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
Special Operations Forces
Zelenskyy visits command post near Vovchansk on Special Operations Forces Day – video
Special Operations Forces shoot down Russian UAVs – video
Ukraine's Special Operation Forces reveal details about 2023 special operation near Bakhmut – video
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: