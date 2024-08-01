Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video
Thursday, 1 August 2024, 17:21
Units of Ukraine's 8th Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces have stopped Russian troops from breaking through towards a settlement on the Toretsk front.
Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine (SOF)
Quote: "The occupiers are counting their losses while we keep working."
Details: The video, filmed by the SOF, shows the intensity of the fighting.
