Russians attack Ukraine with 18 Shahed UAVs and 1 Iskander missile overnight: Ukrainian air defences down 12 UAVs

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 30 August 2024, 09:01
Twelve Shahed loitering munitions have been destroyed. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Russian forces launched 18 Shahed attack drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile on Ukraine on the night of 29-30 August. Ukrainian air defence units have shot down 12 UAVs.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy launched an attack using an Iskander-M ballistic missile [launched] from [temporarily Russian-occupied] Crimea, and 18 Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions from the areas of the Russian cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk on the night of 29-30 August 2024."

Details: Ukraine reportedly deployed aircraft, anti-aircraft missile systems, electronic warfare, and mobile fire groups from its Air Force and  defence forces to repel the attack.

The anti-aircraft operation resulted in 12 Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions being destroyed, four of which fell on their own.

Ukrainian air defence units were responding to the Russian attack in Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Sumy oblasts.

air defenceShahed dronemissile strikewar
