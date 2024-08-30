Russians attack Ukraine with 18 Shahed UAVs and 1 Iskander missile overnight: Ukrainian air defences down 12 UAVs

Russian forces launched 18 Shahed attack drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile on Ukraine on the night of 29-30 August. Ukrainian air defence units have shot down 12 UAVs.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy launched an attack using an Iskander-M ballistic missile [launched] from [temporarily Russian-occupied] Crimea, and 18 Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions from the areas of the Russian cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk on the night of 29-30 August 2024."

Details: Ukraine reportedly deployed aircraft, anti-aircraft missile systems, electronic warfare, and mobile fire groups from its Air Force and defence forces to repel the attack.

The anti-aircraft operation resulted in 12 Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions being destroyed, four of which fell on their own.

Ukrainian air defence units were responding to the Russian attack in Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Sumy oblasts.

