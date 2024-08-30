Ukrainian authorities urge locals to evacuate from 183 settlements in Sumy Oblast

The authorities of Sumy Oblast urge the residents of border areas to evacuate to safer regions due to constant intense Russian attacks. As many as 183 settlements are subject to evacuation.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The residents of 183 settlements in Sumy Oblast are subject to evacuation. It is currently dangerous to remain in these territories as the enemy keeps intensely attacking Sumy Oblast, deploying different kinds of armament, including guided aerial bombs, which is a threat to the civilian population of these communities."

Advertisement:

Details: Reportedly, as of 30 August over 21 000 people have evacuated from border areas.

Volodymyr Artiukh, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, urged the administration of hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] to "make concrete decisions and evacuate people" with no delay.

Romny District Military Administration in Sumy Oblast is ready to settle people from border areas – there are 67 houses available for accommodation of people.

Advertisement:

"Coordination headquarters for evacuation have been set up in every district of Sumy Oblast to support and accompany evacuating citizens…

The headquarters… provide the information about available places for temporary residence, the possibility of receiving social support, legal and other kinds of assistance, and options of rapid involvement of displaced persons in the activity in new places of residence, taking into account their professional and personal experience," the report says.

The authorities advise locals to turn to the head of their community or head of their settlement to find out the time and place of the evacuation.

Support UP or become our patron!