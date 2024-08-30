All Sections
Russian attack on Kharkiv: residential building might collapse, people may be on top floors

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 30 August 2024, 18:09
Syniehubov, screenshot

A high-rise residential building in the city of Kharkiv is in danger of collapse following a Russian attack. At the moment rescue workers are trying to save people stuck on the top floors of the building.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Twenty people who were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv are in a severe or critical condition. Some of them have undergone amputation. One of them died in hospital…

There may be people on the top floors of the building struck [by the Russians] – at least one woman.

There is a risk that the building might collapse. All relevant services are working in emergency mode."

Details: Syniehubov states that the access to the people in the building that was struck is limited. There is a risk it might collapse. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine is working on the site.

A woman is stuck on one of the top floors.

