EU High Representative says many EU countries support Ukraine's Kursk operation

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 29 August 2024, 21:10
Josep Borrell. Photo: Getty Images

Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said that many member states present at an informal meeting of foreign ministers supported the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: Borrell at a press conference following the meeting in Brussels on Thursday, 29 August, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Ukraine has shown strategic audacity and has made Putin's narrative about a ‘special operation’ completely useless." [The "special military operation" is what Russian propaganda calls the war – ed.]

Details: Borrell said that "many member states expressed support for the Kursk operation" at the foreign ministers’ meeting as part of Ukraine's inherent right to self-defence under the UN Charter.

Borrell also referred to the speech by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who stressed that the offensive in Kursk Oblast had undermined the myth of Russia's "invincibility".

"In February, two and a half years ago, Putin launched the war, believing that it was going to last a couple of weeks. And it has lasted for more than a couple of years. And he is not in Kyiv, and even Russian territory is being attacked," he concluded.

Background:

  • On 29 August, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast would change the course of the war and is supported by Western countries.
  • Also on 29 August, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže said that under the UN statutes, Ukraine’s self-defence encompasses Kyiv’s right to strike military targets in Russia, and therefore the Kursk operation is part of Ukraine’s self-defence strategy.
  • Earlier, the Washington Post reported that amid the operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukraine has renewed its request that the Biden administration authorise the use of ATACMS long-range missiles to strike airfields in Russia.

