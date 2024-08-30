Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov

Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv with UMPB D-30 unified multi-purpose glide bombs on 30 August, claiming the lives of 7 people and leaving over 50 more injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Syniehubov reported at around 19:00 that the death toll had risen to six people.

Advertisement:

Earlier reports indicated that the death toll from the Russian strike on Kharkiv had reached five people, including a 14-year-old girl.

The official noted that the Russians had struck five locations in Kharkiv, including a 12-storey apartment block.

Updated: At 22:00, Syniehubov said that the death toll had increased to seven. More than 50 people were injured. Amongst them there are nine children ranging in age from 5 to 16.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!