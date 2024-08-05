All Sections
Ukrainian athlete and 2024 Olympic champion in high jump Yaroslava Mahuchikh aims to break her world record

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 5 August 2024, 08:08
Ukrainian athlete and 2024 Olympic champion in high jump Yaroslava Mahuchikh aims to break her world record
Yaroslava Mahuchikh. Stock photo: National olympic committee of Ukraine

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, a Ukrainian athlete and 2024 Olympic champion in high jump, intends to break her own world record. 

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company, with reference to Mahuchikh after winning gold in Paris

Quote: "We were fortunate today, securing two medals. This is crucial during these challenging times for our country. Winning medals gives us the opportunity to speak with international media, to tell them about the ongoing war in Ukraine and to show that we are continuing to fight for our independence." 

Background:

  • Prior to the Olympic Games, Yaroslava Mahuchikh achieved a height of 2.10 metres on her first attempt, breaking Stefka Kostadinova's 1987 record of 2.09 metres. Mahuchikh is also the current world champion.
  • In the Olympic final, Yaroslava did not clear 2.02 and 2.04 metres, but she won the gold medal due to fewer attempts by other competitors at 2.00 metres. Fellow Ukrainian Iryna Herashchenko took bronze. This is Mahuchikh's second Olympic medal; she won bronze in Tokyo 2020 with a jump of 2.00 metres on her second attempt.

Subjects: sport
